

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc.'s Domino's app is now available on Apple CarPlay, allowing customers to order pizza while on the go.



The pizza major's Domino's iOS app helps customers to skip long drive-thru lines and conveniently order pizza from the comfort of their cars.



There are two ordering options through Domino's app on CarPlay, such as Tap to Order or Call to Order. Tap to Order lets customers submit their saved Easy Order or one of their most recent orders. Further, 'Call to Order' allows them to place the order of their choice, hands-free, by talking to a customer service representative.



For ordering Domino's through CarPlay, customers simply need to download Domino's iPhone app, log into their Pizza Profile, and have a saved Easy Order or recently placed order, to use 'Tap to Order'.



Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president - chief digital officer, said, 'We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino's app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are, without waiting in a long drive-thru. It's yet another way we're bringing more ease and ordering options to customers across the U.S.'



Domino's said its app on CarPlay is the brand's newest AnyWare ordering platform, which allows customers to order from wherever they are, using whatever device they prefer. Other AnyWare ordering platforms include ordering through Apple Watch or with an emoji via text.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX