11.04.2023 | 12:06
PractiTest Named Leader in the G2 Spring 2023 Report

REHOVOT, Israel, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to announce that PractiTest has been named a Leader in G2's Spring 2023 Report for the Test Management category. This recognition is based on authentic user reviews compared to similar products in the category.

PractiTest Logo

The ranking is based on two factors: customer satisfaction - determined by user reviews - and market presence where market share, seller size, and social impact are taken into account.

Reviewers on G2 ranked PractiTest as one of the Top 3 Test Management Platforms, highlighting the product's ease of use, ease of administration, and high quality of ongoing support.

Reviewers awarded PractiTest with 4.3 out of 5 stars, mentioning high rates of satisfaction with:

  • The ability to enable one source of truth across their organizations with all QA efforts centralized onto a single platform
  • Greater visibility, allowing them to make data-driven decisions
  • The power to better allocate testing resources for improved efficiency and faster product delivery

This recognition as a market leader from G2 speaks of the immense value our customers gain from PractiTest and strengthens our commitment to helping QA teams improve productivity so they can focus on what really matters.

In addition, PractiTest received recognition badges in the following segments and geographies:

  1. Leader for Enterprise
  2. Leader for Mid-Market
  3. Leader for Small-Business
  4. Momentum Leader
  5. Best Results
  6. Best Support
  7. Best Estimated ROI
  8. Fastest Implementation for Enterprise
  9. Easiest To Do Business With for Enterprise
  10. Best Meets Requirements for Enterprise and Mid-Market
  11. Users Most Likely To Recommend for Mid-Market
  12. High Performer in Europe
  13. High Performer in India
  14. High Performer in Asia
  15. High Performer in Asia Pacific

Thank you to our customers and trusted partners. Your encouragement and support are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to your success.

Contact:
May Ossi
+972-8-637-699
may@practitest.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997506/PractiTest_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/practitest-named-leader-in-the-g2-spring-2023-report-301793216.html

