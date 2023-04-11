

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool orders declined for the third straight month in March and at a faster pace amid lower demand both domestically and internationally, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Tuesday.



Machine tool orders plunged 15.2 percent year-on-year in March, which was worse than the 10.7 fall in the previous month.



Domestic demand was 18.1 percent lower in March compared to last year, and foreign orders contracted 13.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, machine tool orders grew 13.6 percent in March, much faster than the 3.9 percent gain in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX