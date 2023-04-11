COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Rentenbank EUR500mil increase 2030
London, April 11
Post Stabilisation Notice
April 11, 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
EUR 500mil increase to the outstanding EUR1.5bn 3.25% Notes due 06 September 2030
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|XS2595650222
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|Increase to the 3.25% Notes due 06 September 2030, payment date 06 April 2023, under the issuer's EMTN programme.
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Barclays Bank
Bayern LB
Danske Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.