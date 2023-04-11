COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Rentenbank EUR500mil increase 2030

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 11, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

EUR 500mil increase to the outstanding EUR1.5bn 3.25% Notes due 06 September 2030

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: XS2595650222 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: Increase to the 3.25% Notes due 06 September 2030, payment date 06 April 2023, under the issuer's EMTN programme. Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays Bank

Bayern LB

Danske Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.