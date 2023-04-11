Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
11.04.23
13:17 Uhr
9,824 Euro
+0,022
+0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8009,80613:33
9,8009,80413:33
PR Newswire
11.04.2023 | 12:42
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Rentenbank EUR500mil increase 2030

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Rentenbank EUR500mil increase 2030

PR Newswire

London, April 11

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 11, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

EUR 500mil increase to the outstanding EUR1.5bn 3.25% Notes due 06 September 2030

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:XS2595650222
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:Increase to the 3.25% Notes due 06 September 2030, payment date 06 April 2023, under the issuer's EMTN programme.
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Barclays Bank
Bayern LB
Danske Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

