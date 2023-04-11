Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Appoints William J. Campbell as Interim CFO

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced William J. Campbell joined the Company as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics commented: "I'd like to welcome Bill to the Laser Photonics team. Bill brings significant experience as a divisional CFO at an $8 billion automotive company, and I expect his experience and skills will play a significant role as we penetrate the $46 billion market for our CleanTech laser systems."

"I'm excited to join Laser Photonics as it addresses a significant opportunity to disrupt existing corrosion controls processes with its CleanTech systems," said Campbell. "I look forward to helping build out the infrastructure to support this growth opportunity in the years to come."

Campbell most recently served as the division CFO for the Americas at Autoliv, an $8 billion provider of automotive safety products. Prior to this role, he served as vice president of supply chain management and as an internal auditor for a company that was acquired by Autoliv. Earlier in his career, he worked for KPMG in its audit and tax services business.

Campbell holds both a master's degree from Utah State University and bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. He is also a registered CPA in Illinois.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

