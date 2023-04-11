NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 6 April 2023 were: 592.81p Capital only 597.64p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 30,000 Ordinary shares on 6th April 2023, the Company has 100,872,948 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,336,916 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.