HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (the "Company," "Cognyte," "we," "us" and "our"), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 ("Q4 FYE23", "FYE23" and "Fiscal 2023").

Q4 Highlights

Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP SIS Adjusted Non-GAAP Revenue $73,261 $73,572 $71,197 Gross Margin 61.2% 64.9% 64.9% Diluted EPS $(0.40) $(0.16) N/A

FYE23 Highlights

Year Ended January 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP SIS Adjusted Non-GAAP Revenue $312,062 $313,105 $283,041 Gross Margin 61.6% 63.5% 62.8% Diluted EPS $(1.68) $(1.24) N/A

"I'm pleased to report fourth quarter Non-GAAP revenue coming in at the upper end of our expectations with positive cash flow from operations. We continued to win large deals and increase backlog (remaining performance obligations), driving improved visibility and enabling us to raise our revenue guidance for Fiscal 2024. We believe that the combination of our cutting-edge technology, large customer base and significant backlog positions us well for long-term growth," said Elad Sharon, Cognyte's chief executive officer.

"Throughout Fiscal 2023 we improved our cost structure in response to market dynamics. We are entering Fiscal 2024 with the appropriate cost structure to drive revenue growth. We are expecting to achieve positive quarterly EBITDA in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 given our operating leverage as we grow our revenue throughout the year," said David Abadi, Cognyte's chief financial officer.

FYE24 Outlook

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 ("FYE24" and "Fiscal 2024") is as follows:

Revenue: $300 million at the midpoint with a range of +/- 2%, approximately 6% growth from FYE23 SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue.

$300 million at the midpoint with a range of +/- 2%, approximately 6% growth from FYE23 SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue. Diluted EPS: Loss of $0.60 at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ended January 31, 2024, excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty, as described further below under "Supplemental Information About non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics":

Revenue adjustments are expected to be approximately $0.1 million.

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $0.3 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE24 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $11.0 million and $14.0 million, assuming market prices for our ordinary shares are generally consistent with current levels.

For additional information about our expectations for FYE24, please refer to the Q4 FYE23 conference call we will conduct on April 11, 2023.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable effort, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months ended and the year ended January 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively, for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 4 of this press release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as "Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Cognyte. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and are based on management's expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions; risks related to the impact of inflation and related volatility on our financial performance; risks related to the impact of disruptions to the global supply chain; risks related to the continuing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and business; risks relating to the global regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks associated with political and reputational factors related to our business or operations; risks related to claims by third parties that our solutions infringe their terms of use or other propriety rights; risks that our products or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risks associated with larger orders and customer concentration; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; risks related to our relationships with and reliance on third parties for certain components, products, or services; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, risks associated with customer concentration, including risks related to significant amounts of our business coming from government customers around the world; risks associated with our ability or costs to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations; risks associated with acquisitions, strategic investments, partnerships or alliances; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive, confidential or classified information; risks associated with our failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks associated with our credit facilities, or that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms; risks associated with changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with our significant international operations; risks associated with market volatility in the price of our shares; risks associated with complex and changing regulatory environments relating to our operations and the markets we operate in; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel for our current and future operations and reporting needs; risks related to our limited operating history as an independent public company; risk that the spin-off does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies; and other risks set forth and in Section 3.D - "Risk Factors" in our latest annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), along with other documents submitted to the SEC, following the Company's earnings call scheduled for April 11, 2023. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

Table 1 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Year Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands except per share data) (Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Software $ 98,288 $ 209,988 $ 24,151 $ 60,468 Software service 175,690 201,563 41,661 46,809 Professional service and other 38,084 62,491 7,449 17,680 Total revenue 312,062 474,042 73,261 124,957 Cost of revenue: Software 19,975 28,955 6,628 8,175 Software service 48,400 46,413 11,856 11,048 Professional service and other 50,941 56,349 9,822 15,785 Amortization of acquired technology 619 682 107 170 Total cost of revenue 119,935 132,399 28,413 35,178 Gross profit 192,127 341,643 44,848 89,779 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 140,324 143,360 30,669 38,291 Selling, general and administrative 154,347 185,867 35,074 46,848 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 779 1,455 26 250 Total operating expenses 295,450 330,682 65,769 85,389 Operating (loss) income (103,323 ) 10,961 (20,921 ) 4,390 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 774 177 240 73 Interest expense (1,597 ) (196 ) (212 ) (178 ) Other income (expense), net 7,151 (2,681 ) 5,709 (1,414 ) Total other income (expense), net 6,328 (2,700 ) 5,737 (1,519 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (96,995 ) 8,261 (15,184 ) 2,871 Provision for income taxes 12,956 18,517 10,867 14,394 Net loss (109,951 ) (10,256 ) (26,051 ) (11,523 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,181 4,634 1,053 909 Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. (114,132 ) (14,890 ) (27,104 ) (12,432 ) Net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.: Basic and diluted $ (1.68 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 67,924 66,570 68,614 67,093

Table 2 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Audited) January 31 (in thousands) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,579 $ 152,590 Restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 4,359 3,597 Short-term investments 17,507 10,434 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.6 million and $2.1 million, respectively 113,201 179,198 Contract assets, net 17,476 27,908 Inventories 25,263 14,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,339 31,970 Total current assets 251,724 420,063 Property and equipment, net 25,874 30,839 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,559 25,031 Goodwill 126,487 158,233 Intangible assets, net 650 3,162 Deferred income taxes 823 1,548 Other assets 19,961 25,729 Total assets $ 443,078 $ 664,605 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short term loan $ - $ 100,000 Accounts payable 20,677 36,664 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78,297 99,774 Contract liabilities 94,882 83,158 Total current liabilities 193,856 319,596 Long-term contract liabilities 14,382 14,520 Deferred income taxes 3,031 3,447 Operating lease liabilities 10,368 17,179 Other liabilities 11,667 10,774 Total liabilities 233,304 365,516 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0 par value; Authorized 300,000,000 shares. Issued and outstanding 68,842,601 and 67,217,688 at January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 338,465 316,706 Accumulated deficit (129,022 ) (14,890 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,314 ) (16,679 ) Total Cognyte Software Ltd. stockholders' equity 194,129 285,137 Noncontrolling interest 15,645 13,952 Total stockholders' equity 209,774 299,089 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 443,078 $ 664,605

Table 3 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Audited) Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (109,951 ) $ (10,256 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,050 21,278 Allowance for credit losses 2,763 432 Gain from business divestiture (5,764 ) - Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards 25,246 32,865 Provision from deferred income taxes 45 5,860 Non-cash gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments, net 426 (133 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business combinations - (134 ) Other non-cash items, net 681 766 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 59,186 (5,718 ) Contract assets 8,517 (7,115 ) Inventories (13,101 ) (363 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,364 ) 8,465 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (37,885 ) 4,885 Contract liabilities 18,000 (51,314 ) Other liabilities 174 1,761 Other, net (1,010 ) 1,351 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (36,987 ) 2,630 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,274 ) (11,759 ) Purchases of short-term investments (55,150 ) (58,973 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 48,765 52,978 Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges 201 (138 ) Cash paid for capitalized software development costs (3,408 ) (6,033 ) Proceeds from Business divestiture, net of cost 37,635 - Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion 358 5,561 Other investing activities - 513 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,127 (17,851 ) Cash flows from financing activities: (Repayment) withdrawal from credit facility - presented as short term loan (100,000 ) 100,000 Dividend paid to former parent - (35,000 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (2,934 ) (3,338 ) Payments of contingent consideration for business combinations (financing portion) - (2,738 ) Other financing activities - (181 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (102,934 ) 58,743 Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 617 41 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (119,176 ) 43,563 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 158,220 114,657 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 39,044 $ 158,220 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,579 $ 152,590 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 4,302 3,486 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets 163 2,144 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $ 39,044 $ 158,220

Table 4 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Year Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Total GAAP revenue $ 312,062 $ 474,042 $ 73,261 $ 124,957 Revenue adjustments 1,043 1,526 311 348 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 313,105 $ 475,568 $ 73,572 $ 125,305 Gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit 192,127 341,643 44,848 89,779 GAAP gross margin 61.6 % 72.1 % 61.2 % 71.8 % Revenue adjustments 1,043 1,526 311 348 Intangible write-off 559 - 559 - Amortization of acquired technology 619 682 107 170 Stock-based compensation expenses 3,315 3,842 1,290 751 Restructuring expenses, net 1,125 1 660 - Separation expenses, net - 30 - - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 198,788 $ 347,724 $ 47,775 $ 91,048 Non-GAAP gross margin 63.5 % 73.1 % 64.9 % 72.7 % Research and development, net GAAP research and development, net 140,324 143,360 30,669 38,291 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 45.0 % 30.2 % 41.9 % 30.6 % Stock-based compensation expenses (8,047 ) (7,792 ) (3,004 ) (1,778 ) Restructuring expenses, net (2,256 ) (189 ) (927 ) - Separation expenses, net (5 ) (67 ) (5 ) - Other adjustments 2 40 - - Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 130,018 $ 135,352 $ 26,733 $ 36,513 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 41.5 % 28.5 % 36.3 % 29.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 154,347 185,867 35,074 46,848 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 49.5 % 39.2 % 47.9 % 37.5 % Stock-based compensation expenses (13,884 ) (21,196 ) (4,692 ) (3,852 ) Acquisition (expenses) benefit, net (19 ) (438 ) 637 (6 ) Restructuring expenses, net (3,519 ) (934 ) (812 ) (505 ) Separation expenses, net (319 ) (11,464 ) (267 ) (477 ) Provision for legal claim (37 ) (4,638 ) - (3,226 ) Other adjustments (146 ) (699 ) (142 ) 46 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 136,423 $ 146,498 $ 29,798 $ 38,828 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 43.6 % 30.8 % 40.5 % 31.0 % Operating (loss) income, operating margin and adjusted EBITDA GAAP operating (loss) income (103,323 ) 10,961 (20,921 ) 4,390 GAAP operating margin (33.1 )% 2.3 % (28.6 )% 3.5 % Revenue adjustments 1,043 1,526 311 348 Intangible write-off 559 - 559 - Amortization of acquired technology 619 682 107 170 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 779 1,455 26 250 Year Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Stock-based compensation expenses 25,246 32,830 8,986 6,381 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 19 438 (637 ) 6 Restructuring expenses, net 6,900 1,124 2,399 505 Separation expenses, net 324 11,561 272 477 Provision for legal claim 37 4,638 - 3,226 Other adjustments 144 659 142 (46 ) Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (67,653 ) $ 65,874 $ (8,756 ) $ 15,707 Depreciation and amortization 16,186 16,206 3,995 4,614 Adjusted EBITDA $ (51,467 ) $ 82,080 $ (4,761 ) $ 20,321 Non-GAAP operating margin (21.6 )% 13.9 % (11.9 )% 12.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (16.4 )% 17.3 % (6.5 )% 16.2 % Other income (expense) reconciliation GAAP other income (expense), net 6,328 (2,700 ) 5,737 (1,519 ) Change in fair value of equity investment (1,660 ) (729 ) - - Business divestiture and other (5,776 ) (5,776 ) Non-GAAP other expense, net $ (1,108 ) $ (3,429 ) $ (39 ) $ (1,519 ) Tax provision reconciliation GAAP provision for income taxes 12,956 18,517 10,867 14,394 Effective income tax rate (13.4 )% 224.1 % (71.6 )% 501.4 % Non-GAAP tax adjustments (1,672 ) (10,284 ) (9,696 ) (12,048 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1) $ 11,284 $ 8,233 $ 1,171 $ 2,346 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (16.4 )% 13.2 % (13.3 )% 16.5 % Net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte software Ltd. reconciliation GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. (114,132 ) (14,890 ) (27,104 ) (12,432 ) Revenue adjustments 1,043 1,526 311 348 Intangible write-off 559 - 559 - Amortization of acquired technology 619 682 107 170 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 779 1,455 26 250 Stock-based compensation expenses 25,246 32,830 8,986 6,381 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 19 438 (637 ) 6 Restructuring expenses, net 6,900 1,124 2,399 505 Separation expenses, net 324 11,561 272 477 Provision for legal claim 37 4,638 - 3,226 Other adjustments 144 659 142 (46 ) Change in fair value of equity investment (1,660 ) (729 ) - - Business divestiture and other (5,776 ) - (5,776 ) - Non-GAAP tax adjustments 1,672 10,284 9,696 12,048 Total adjustments 29,906 64,468 16,085 23,365 Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (84,226 ) $ 49,578 $ (11,019 ) $ 10,933 Table comparing GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. to Non-GAAP diluted net loss (income) per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (1.68 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.19 ) Non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (1.24 ) $ 0.74 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.16 Year Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 67,924 66,570 68,614 67,093 Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. - 603 - 349 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 67,924 67,173 68,614 67,442 Table of reconciliation from GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. to adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (114,132 ) $ (14,890 ) $ (27,104 ) $ (12,432 ) As a percentage of GAAP revenue (36.6 )% (3.1 )% (37.0 )% (9.9 )% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,181 4,634 1,053 909 GAAP provision for income taxes 12,956 18,517 10,867 14,394 GAAP other expense (income), net (6,328 ) 2,700 (5,737 ) 1,519 Amortization of acquired technology 619 682 107 170 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 779 1,455 26 250 Depreciation and amortization 16,186 16,206 3,995 4,614 Revenue adjustments 1,043 1,526 311 348 Intangible write-off 559 - 559 - Stock-based compensation expenses 25,246 32,830 8,986 6,381 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 19 438 (637 ) 6 Restructuring expenses, net 6,900 1,124 2,399 505 Separation expenses, net 324 11,561 272 477 Provision for legal claim 37 4,638 - 3,226 Other adjustments 144 659 142 (46 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (51,467 ) $ 82,080 $ (4,761 ) $ 20,321 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue (16.4 )% 17.3 % (6.5 )% 16.2 %

Table 5 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to SIS Adjusted Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Year Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Total non-GAAP revenue $ 313,105 $ 475,568 $ 73,572 $ 125,305 SIS revenue adjustments (30,064 ) (34,576 ) (2,375 ) (7,500 ) Total SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue $ 283,041 $ 440,992 $ 71,197 $ 117,805 Gross profit and gross margin Non-GAAP gross profit 198,788 347,724 47,775 91,048 Non-GAAP gross margin 63.5 % 73.1 % 64.9 % 72.7 % SIS adjustments (21,172 ) (22,822 ) (1,588 ) (5,178 ) SIS Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 177,616 $ 324,902 $ 46,187 $ 85,870 SIS Adjusted non-GAAP gross margin 62.8 % 73.7 % 64.9 % 72.9 % Research and development, net Non-GAAP research and development, net 130,018 135,352 26,733 36,513 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 41.5 % 28.5 % 36.3 % 29.1 % SIS adjustments (9,080 ) (10,776 ) (770 ) (3,182 ) SIS Adjusted non-GAAP research and development, net $ 120,938 $ 124,576 $ 25,963 $ 33,331 As a percentage of SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue 42.7 % 28.2 % 36.5 % 28.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 136,423 146,498 29,798 38,828 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 43.6 % 30.8 % 40.5 % 31.0 % SIS adjustments (8,329 ) (9,095 ) (806 ) (2,114 ) SIS Adjusted non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 128,094 $ 137,403 $ 28,992 $ 36,714 As a percentage of SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue 45.3 % 31.2 % 40.7 % 31.2 % Operating (loss) income and operating margin Non-GAAP operating (loss) income (67,653 ) 65,874 (8,756 ) 15,707 Non-GAAP operating margin (21.6 )% 13.9 % (11.9 )% 12.5 % SIS adjustments (3,763 ) (2,951 ) (12 ) 118 SIS Adjusted non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (71,416 ) $ 62,923 $ (8,768 ) $ 15,825 SIS Adjusted non-GAAP operating margin (25.2 )% 14.3 % (12.3 )% 13.4 %

Table 6 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Calculation of Change in Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis (Unaudited) GAAP Revenue Non-GAAP Revenue (in thousands) Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2022 $ 474,042 $ 124,957 $ 475,568 $ 125,305 Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 $ 312,062 $ 73,261 $ 313,105 $ 73,572 Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023 at constant currency (2) $ 319,000 $ 74,500 $ 319,500 $ 74,500 Reported period-over-period revenue change (34.2 )% (41.4 )% (34.2 )% (41.3 )% % impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates 1.5 % 0.9 % 1.3 % 0.9 % Constant currency period-over-period revenue change (32.7 )% (40.5 )% (32.8 )% (40.4 )%

For more information see "Supplemental Information About Constant Currency" at the end of this press release.

Footnotes

(1) The actual cash tax paid, net of refunds, was $11.3 million and $1.8 million for the year and three months ended January 31, 2023, respectively, and $8.2 million and $1.2 million for the year and three months ended January 31, 2022, respectively.

(2) Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2023, at constant currency is calculated by translating current-period GAAP or non-GAAP foreign currency revenue (as applicable) into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three months and year ended January 31, 2022, rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates.

Cognyte Software Ltd. and Subsidiaries

