abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust's (AUSC's) lead manager is Abby Glennie following the retirement of Harry Nimmo at the end of 2022. She had been the trust's co-manager since mid-November 2020 and had worked closely with Nimmo since January 2016; Glennie manages the fund with investment director Amanda Yeaman. There is no change to the investment process, which has proved successful over multiple market cycles. Stocks are screened using the proprietary Matrix to highlight which companies fulfil the managers' strict quality, growth and momentum criteria. They are confident that over the long term, investors will benefit from the high quality attributes of investee companies as they should have a greater ability to deliver against consensus earnings expectations, regardless of economic conditions.

