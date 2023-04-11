Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has revealed plans to open a second solar module factory in Spain, following its first announcement in February. The initiative will require European funding to ensure its competitiveness.From pv magazine Spain A little over a month after Iberdrola announced its alliance with Exiom to build a 500 MW TOPCon solar module factory in Asturias, Spain, the energy giant has announced plans for a new PV module factory in Extremadura, Spain. It has submitted a PV panel manufacturing project to the third call of the Innovation Fund, the European Commission's aid program for ...

