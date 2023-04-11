

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has called on Republicans in Congress to work together with Democrats to take action to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of firearms, to require background checks for all gun sales, and to eliminate liability protections for gun manufacturers.



Biden repeated his call after five people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday.



A rookie police officer was critical after he was shot in the head.



An employee of the Old National Bank in the city centre opened fire at his colleagues during staff meeting at about 8:30 ET, reports quoting police said.



Police acted immediately, and shot the gunman dead in an exchange of gunfire.



The assailant was identified as Connor Sturgeon.



In a statement issued in the wake of the shooting, Biden thanked the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and courageously stepped into the line of fire to save others.



'How many more Americans must die before Republicans in Congress will act to protect our communities? It's long past time that we require safe storage of firearms. Require background checks for all gun sales. Eliminate gun manufacturers' immunity from liability. We can and must do these things now,' Biden said.\



'A strong majority of Americans want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms. Instead, from Florida to North Carolina to the U.S. House of Representatives, we've watched Republican officials double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe,' he added.



