

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's producer price inflation rose unexpectedly in March after easing in the prior month, while producer prices fell further at a faster rate, separate reports from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 6.5 percent year-over-year in March, following a 6.3 percent increase in February.



Transport costs grew the most by 9.1 percent annually in March, closely followed by an 8.6 percent rise in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages.



Utility costs were 5.3 percent higher compared to last year, and clothing and footwear prices gained 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent in March, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and tax changes, also rose to 6.2 percent in March from 5.9 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to increase to 6.1 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the core CPI gained 0.6 percent in March versus an expected rise of 0.3 percent.



The EU harmonized inflation accelerated slightly to 7.3 percent in March from 7.2 percent in February. Monthly, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 0.9 percent.



In a separate report, the statistical office said producer prices plunged 21.9 percent yearly in March, after a 5.4 percent decrease in February. This was the third successive monthly fall.



The steep fall in March was mostly caused by price declines of 37.5 percent and 41.5 percent for energy products and extraction and related services, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 3.5 percent in March, after a 2.9 percent fall in the prior month.



