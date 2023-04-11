Griffith Foods Joins the Plant Based Foods Association

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Griffith Foods is thrilled to announce that they have recently joined as members of the Plant Based Foods Association, the first and only U.S.-based trade organization supporting plant-based food companies.

The Plant Based Foods Association was founded in 2016 in conjunction with the acceleration of the plant-based foods industry. Today, the Plant Based Foods Association is composed of 350 members, consisting of diverse plant-based food companies such as ingredient suppliers, investors, and key stakeholders in the plant-based industry. The organization supports their members in meeting and exceeding growth goals and building a thriving market and prosperous future for plant-based foods.

Griffith Foods remains intentional about collaborating with early innovators in the alternative protein space to help pioneer the future of food. With over a century of industry expertise, comprehensive global insights, collaborative partnerships, and purpose-driven passion, Griffith Foods offers the innovation and guidance to create products that meet the needs of today's consumers. With support from groups such as the Plant Based Foods Association, Griffith Foods can deliver the most delicious, nutritious, and sustainable plant-based food systems to nourish our growing planet.

To learn more about the Plant Based Foods Association, please visit https://www.plantbasedfoods.org/ .

