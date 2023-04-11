Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite to Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 11, 2023(NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence ("DI") solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its first-quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and discuss its full-year 2023 outlook. Pertinent details include:
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 10, 2023
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Call-In Number:
|203-518-9814
|Conference ID:
|CLBTQ123
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q1-23-earnings (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q1-23-earnings)
|Live Webcast URL:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u58372yq (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u58372yq)
In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. A transcript of the call will be added to this page along with access to the replay of the call.
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's.
