Lotus Ventures, Inc.: Lotus Launches Keylime Kush Flower in Ontario under the Lotus Cannabis Co. brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J)(OTC PINK:LTTSF) ("Lotus" or the "Company") a North Okanagan grown licensed cannabis producer and the owner of Lotus Cannabis Co., a premium-craft consumer brand in Canada is excited to announce that its Lotus branded Keylime Kush flower will be available today for Ontario retailers to order through the provinces' "Flow Through" program. Retailers can make orders through the Ontario Cannabis Store Wholesale portal to get a first taste of the Lotus Keylime Kush. For more information about the OCS "Flow Through" program, please visit this article on StratCann.

Lotus' premium-craft, indoor-grown Keylime Kush builds on the Company's tradition of launching first-to-market and exclusively grown genetics in Canada. Following the successful launches of the Kalifornia and Tranquil Elephantizer flower, Ontario retailers can expect the first batch of the Lotus Keylime Kush (LOT 110LF) to be 34.3% THC and 2.6% in terpene content. The Keylime Kush will feature high THC and terpene content consistently and is a beautiful hybrid cross between Key Lime Mints and Kush Mints #11. This cultivar's powerful terpene profile of farnesene, limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool creates flavours and aromas of lime kush and green apple with notes of cookies and gas. The Keylime Kush is available in 3.5 gram premium glass flower jars and "we're excited to introduce this new premium cultivar for consumers in Ontario" said Carl Correia, Chief Operating Officer at Lotus.

Consumers and retailers can visit Lotus' website and YouTube channel to see a new video of the Keylime Kush, shot by Sessions Highlife: https://youtu.be/ucIOtnfMrUY

Figure 1: Lotus Cannabis Co. Keylime Kush 3.5 Gram Premium Glass Jar and Flower

Figure 2: Keylime Kush by Lotus Cannabis Co.

Entering Ontario with our Lotus brand is another significant milestone as we continue to introduce our exclusive BC-grown cultivars in Ontario, Canada's largest legal market. For more information about the Lotus Keylime Kush and where you can find it, please visit lotuscannabis.ca

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is a BC-grown licensed producer of premium cannabis. Lotus owns the premium-craft consumer brand Lotus Cannabis Co. which has had its cannabis flower sold by wholesale partners in all provinces to date. Lotus is an experienced cultivator on a mission to produce the cleanest and most consistent premium cannabis in Canada. With operations in the North Okanagan B.C., the Lotus Cannabis team has launched popular cultivars like the Keylime Kush, Black Blossom, Tranquil Elephantizer and Kalifornia and currently has flower being sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

To invest in the Company, Lotus Ventures Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:J), on the OTC Markets (OTC:LTTSF) and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:LV9).

