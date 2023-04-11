StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.: Climate Cure Capital's J/V Partner Ghana's Vision 2050 Forestry Appoints U.S. Forestry Veteran Maria Daniels as Managing Partner

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Climate Cure Capital Corp., a StereoVision (OTC PINK:SVSN) wholly owned subsidiary announced today that Ghana J/V partner Vision 2050 Forestry has appointed Maria Daniels as Managing Partner. (https://www.stereovision.com/pdf/VERRA-Assigns-Project-ID.pdf

"Maria Daniels is a terrific talent acquisition for Climate Cure Capital's Ghana project," said StereoVision's CEO. "We've been putting this project together for some months and now that we have everything in order we're selling our Ghana project's Carbon Credit Future Contracts. You're welcome to come meet Maria at Climate Cure Capital's booth at EarthX in Dallas, Texas 4/21/23 to 4/24/23. If you or your company has any interest in going carbon neutral, let us hear from you. We'll get it done. To learn more contact info@climatecurecapital.com."

Maria Daniels: Ms. Daniels grew up in Los Angeles County, CA and moved to San Bernardino, CA after graduation. She became interested in forestry after attending San Bernardino Valley College and accepting a position as a Career Counseling Training Assistant at the San Bernardino National Forest. After 15 years of working in various progressive positions in the US Forest Service she saw herself as a CEO and was ready to take on new endeavors in the private sector. Maria is the co-founder of New Generation Farms Ltd. est. 2004 in Ghana W. Africa with a 641-acre farmland to help start the dairy industry in Ghana. She transitioned into the Business Development Manager for Sales offering mechanized services to 50-75 farmers covering hundreds of acres. After which Maria was offered a position as the Managing Director with Vision 2050 Forestry Ltd. in Ghana to bring income in for the local farmers/stakeholders by building upon the carbon credits project, promoting sustainable agriculture and forestry in all aspects. Now in addition, as Managing Partner she will move the agenda of Vision 2050 Forestry to the next level of progression that continues the environmental benefits for the African communities that are most affected by Climate Change. https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-daniels-508b0a32/

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit subsidiary Nevada Benefit corporation Eco Allies® http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

