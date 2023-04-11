Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Langton PR Inc. is proud to announce themselves as the public relations agency of record for Marc Anthony Haircare in Canada. As a leader in haircare innovation Marc Anthony is a creator of world-class, pro-quality haircare products backed by Canadian Celebrity Hairstylist Marc Anthony.

Under the representation of Langton PR Inc. Marc Anthony starts off 2023 with their biggest launch of the year, Repair Bond +Rescuplex, the next generation in hair repair. Repair Bond +Rescuplex delivers a salon quality bond repair system at 1/3 of salon prices. The system combats hair bonds, including disulfide bonds, that have been damaged by hair colour, chemicals, heat, daily styling and pollution and transforms weak, dry and frizzy hair into stronger, smoother hair with shine at a third of the price of professional systems. Making efficacious bond repair technology more accessible to consumers at major retailers like Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart Canada and more.

As a leader in haircare innovation Marc Anthony is known for its iconic products including Strictly Curls, Grow Long, Instantly Thick +Biotin, Coconut Shea and Argan Oil. With 14 collections hitting all hair concerns from curl care, bond repair, length, volume, moisture and more, Marc Anthony continues to deliver affordable and effective haircare solutions with pro results. Created more than 27 years ago in Toronto by Celebrity Hairstylist Marc Anthony, the brand set a mission to create superior hair products rooted in salon heritage that nourish, hydrate and protect hair without frequent visits to the salon.

"We're thrilled to be Marc Anthony's agency of record and support them in their mission to empower consumers to see hair as a source of play with their premium accessible products," says Daniel Pillai, Vice President of Langton PR Inc.

Marc Anthony continues to deliver fool-proof products at an affordable price in accessible points of retail including major food, drug, mass and speciality retailers across North America. Marc Anthony makes premium quality hair care effortless, affordable and accessible, empowering consumers worldwide to make hair play.





The New Repair Bond +Rescuplex system



