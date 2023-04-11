Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following lithium project update.

We are happy to report that four additional drill holes have been completed with all intersecting the light green claystone horizon. The drill crew is back from their Easter break and the final part of the drill program is now underway. The company will provide additional summaries as the drilling program progresses to final assays being released.

It is gratifying that thus far every hole in the 2023 drill program has intersected the green claystone horizon, which so far has hosted the higher-grade Lithium assays as reported during the 2022 drilling program.

2023 Second Phase Drill Holes completed and reported today:

HOLE # From ft To ft Claystone Horizon type Comments DH23-07 0 46 Overburden 46 105 Green claystone 105 113 Ash tuff 113 124 Green claystone 124 181 Dark green, claystone EOH DH23-05 0 130 Overburden 130 195 Green claystone 195 221 Silt and ash tuff 221 255 Green claystone 255 265 Green claystone back to ash tuff 265 302 Green claystone 302 313 Green claystone and ash tuff 313 320 Green claystone 320 339 Green tan claystone and ash tuff 339 352 Green tan claystone EOH DH23-04 0 114 Overburden 114 268 Green claystone 268 276 Green claystone / ash tuff 276 286 Dark tan claystone EOH DH23-06 0 37 Overburden 37 87 Green claystone 87 91 Transition to black claystone 91 137 Black claystone / ash intervals EOH





Inaugural 43-101 report

Upon completion of the 2023 drilling program (and once all assays are received), the Company will commission the writing of an inaugural 43-101 report for the West Tonopah Project, which covers 1,760 acres.

"I am extremely pleased with every hole to date intersecting what is believed to be the higher-grade green claystone horizon thus far. We look forward to a steady stream of news and advancements in 2023," stated President Robert McAllister.

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Randy Henkle, P. Geol. a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States and Canada under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

