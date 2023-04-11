Infor and HARMAN Announce Strategic Partnership on Healthcare Delivery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / HARMAN

Infor, the industry cloud company, and HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., today announced a global strategic partnership that will allow healthcare and life sciences organizations to modernize their data platforms, strategies, and roadmaps through customer-centric services and solutions. HARMAN, through its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit, and Infor, will deliver a jointly developed integrated healthcare platform - built on the cloud - that will help industry clients seamlessly transform data, analytics, intelligence, and governance functions in a secure, cost-effective, and privacy preserving manner.

"We are confident the partnership will help our clients streamline data and deliver insights that can improve patient and clinical outcomes for operational efficiency and effectiveness," said David Owens, senior vice president, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN. "Output from the HARMAN Intelligent Healthcare Platform and Infor Cloverleaf® Data Integration Suite output will be integrated back into existing applications and workflows to effect positive change within the healthcare environment. By working with esteemed partners like Infor, HARMAN can deliver business impact through integrated, creative connected solutions."

Infor, with a 30-year history of modernizing technology for healthcare businesses, will support the HARMAN Intelligent Healthcare Platform (IHP), a data integration platform and ETL tool. Through Infor Cloverleaf® Integration Suite, HARMAN artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) algorithms securely process both structured and unstructured data extracted from databases, interface engines, and CDA XML documents. The HARMAN IHP output is then integrated back into existing provider systems (e.g., EHRs, etc.) to offer a host of benefits including predicting readmission or attrition risks, providing transparency into payer systems to help predict and detect claims fraud, and assisting with intelligent document processing. The integration also enables enhanced video monitoring, allowing one nurse to monitor multiple patients beyond vitals; this includes unusual movements (i.e., spasms post-surgery). Pharmaceutical, life sciences, and biotechnology organizations can also use the HARMAN IHP and Infor Cloverleaf Integration Suite to process real-world evidence data critical to clinical trials management. One key benefit of the HARMAN IHP integration with the Infor Cloverleaf Integration Suite is that all output can be seamlessly integrated back into existing applications and workflows.

"Healthcare organizations face continued pressure to operate faster and more efficiently, while simultaneously needing to find new and innovative ways to digest and interpret data to create better patient outcomes. It's paramount that healthcare organizations manage information, maintain confidentiality, integrity, privacy, and security, uphold high levels of encryption, and then make that data available in digestible formats. This is, and would be impossible, without modern technology solutions," said Jeff Mueller, vice president, Infor. "This new partnership is all about healthcare innovation: Infor's wealth of industry knowledge and perspective plus HARMAN's acumen and reputation for developing cutting-edge technology."

About HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for: automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit?Infor.com.

