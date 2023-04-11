Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 11
[11.04.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.04.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,482,702.00
|USD
|0
|117,780,656.38
|7.1457
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.04.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,151,790.00
|EUR
|14,000.00
|63,718,906.47
|6.9625
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.04.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,538,151.00
|GBP
|0
|53,495,862.22
|9.6595
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.04.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,645,506.00
|GBP
|0
|15,255,426.35
|9.271
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.04.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|90,879,751.15
|118.8732