Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861061 ISIN: DK0010181759 Ticker-Symbol: CBGB 
Tradegate
11.04.23
16:01 Uhr
145,90 Euro
+0,50
+0,34 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,60145,7016:42
145,50145,7016:41
GlobeNewswire
11.04.2023 | 15:58
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Carlsberg A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The B share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 13
April 2023 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0010181759             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Carlsberg B              
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 108,157,554 shares (DKK 2,163,151,080)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        4,500,000 shares (DKK 90,000,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  103,657,554 shares (DKK 2,073,151,080)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 20                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      CARL B                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     1596                 
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.