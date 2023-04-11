Audeobox LLC: NEXXT Beat Battle Platform Aims to Revitalize Online Music Production Community

Audeobox CEO and 2x GRAMMY-nominated music producer YoungFyre is bringing back the excitement of online beat battles with the launch of a one-of-a-kind platform called NEXXT.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Created as a tribute to the beat battles that launched his career nearly two decades ago, Audeobox's CEO and two-time Grammy-nominated music producer YoungFyre introduces NEXXT, a web-based beat battle arena where music producers can compete, collaborate, and connect with each other. The platform, which launches in April 2023, is the only web-based beat battle platform that allows users to battle one-on-one and utilizes a popular vote to determine a winner.

Audeobox CEO YoungFyre

CEO of Audeobox and 2x Grammy-nominated music producer YoungFyre is shown.

As a former Beat Battle Grand Champ from the heart of Iowa, YoungFyre knows firsthand the benefits of online beat battles. His reign on a beat battle website led to the launch of his production career, resulting in producing songs for major artists such as T-Pain, Britney Spears, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, Flo Milli, Rick Ross, and more. Now, he's hoping to pay it forward by creating a platform that offers the same opportunities to up-and-coming music producers, and he has the help of web developer and former Googler, known simply as "X", to execute it. "I wanted to create an online beat battle arena, not only to give producers an opportunity like battles gave me, but also to encourage producers to have fun creating beats and engage with other producers," says YoungFyre. "Beat battles changed my life, and I can't wait to see how NEXXT Beat Battles will change lives, too."

As the industry continues to evolve and more producers turn to online platforms to showcase their work, NEXXT Beat Battles is poised to become a game-changer in the music production community. With the launch of NEXXT, YoungFyre is revitalizing the online music production scene, providing a space for producers to collaborate and connect with each other in a game-like setting. The platform is designed to be easy to use and engaging, offering music producers a chance to showcase their talent, make connections, earn prizes, and more.

YoungFyre earned the title of Beat Battle Grand Champ, touting a record of 233-9

Tech Guru "X" was the original web developer for the Beat Battles in which YoungFyre competed

The pair met through Beat Battles and has since worked together on Audeobox.com

Audeobox has long been a premium source for sample packs, featuring over 10,000,000 downloads on Splice.com

NEXXT Beat Battles, set to officially launch in April 2023, provides music producers a platform to battle their beats, make connections, earn prizes, and more

Contact Information

Amy Clark

Marketing Manager

maxx@audeobox.com

616-204-3844

YoungFyre N/A

CEO, Audeobox

youngfyre@gmail.com

213-293-4879

Related Files

Audeobox NEXXT Screen Battle.png

Audeobox NEXXT Screen Rankings.png

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x77CpETWss

SOURCE: Audeobox

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748535/NEXXT-Beat-Battle-Platform-Aims-to-Revitalize-Online-Music-Production-Community