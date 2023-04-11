Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.04.2023
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
WKN: A2DLUG ISIN: MHY460022038 Ticker-Symbol: KBP 
Frankfurt
11.04.23
15:44 Uhr
0,466 Euro
+0,012
+2,64 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JX LUXVENTURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JX LUXVENTURE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4640,50016:43
0,4640,50015:52
ACCESSWIRE
11.04.2023 | 16:02
JX Luxventure Limited: JX Luxventure Sees Huge Revenue Growth - Why?

HAIKOU CITY, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) is a China-based company providing a suite of high-end goods and services to its customers, mostly HNWI.

The company has seen rapid growth in its revenue - last quarter surpassed the total for all of 2022 - mostly due to its strategy of constantly pushing into rapidly expanding markets.

The company has many business segments, including eCommerce, business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS), luxury tourism and duty-free, cross-border commerce.

Learn more here:

Contact:

Sun Lei, CEO
jxjt@jxluxventure.com

SOURCE: JX Luxventure Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748538/JX-Luxventure-Sees-Huge-Revenue-Growth--Why

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
