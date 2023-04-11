JX Luxventure Limited: JX Luxventure Sees Huge Revenue Growth - Why?

HAIKOU CITY, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) is a China-based company providing a suite of high-end goods and services to its customers, mostly HNWI.

The company has seen rapid growth in its revenue - last quarter surpassed the total for all of 2022 - mostly due to its strategy of constantly pushing into rapidly expanding markets.

The company has many business segments, including eCommerce, business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS), luxury tourism and duty-free, cross-border commerce.

