The government of Canada announced it is now accepting applications for its Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program. Eligible low-to-middle-income Canadian households currently heating their homes with oil can apply for an upfront payment of up to CAD 10,000 ($7,413) toward purchasing and installing a new, electric, air-source cold climate heat pump.The government of Canada has launched the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) rebate scheme, first announced in November 2022. Low- and middle-income households currently heating their homes with oil can now apply to receive an upfront payment of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...