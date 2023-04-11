Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market worth $12.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dPCR and qPCR industry is expected to experience significant growth in the near future. This is due to the increasing demand for precise, accurate, and efficient detection of nucleic acids for various applications, such as gene expression analysis, disease diagnosis, and food safety testing. Furthermore, the development of highly sensitive and specific instruments, reagents, and assays for dPCR and qPCR are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods, such as single-cell sequencing, is expected to further fuel the growth of the dPCR and qPCR industry. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and rapid diagnostics is expected to create numerous opportunities for the dPCR and qPCR industry.





Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is due to factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders, continuous advancements in PCR technologies and growing importance of PCR in biomarker discovery, increasing investments, and funds.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market"

502 - Tables

47 - Figures

488 - Pages

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing market penetration in emerging countries offers significant growth opportunities for market players Key Market Drivers Rising incidence and prevalence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders is likely to upsurge the market growth

qPCR and dPCR reagents and consumables accounted for the largest share of global dPCR and qPCR market

Based on products & services, the qPCR market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments and software & services. The qPCR reagents and consumables segment is expected to command the largest share of the qPCR products & services market in 2023. The dPCR and qPCR products are increasingly used by researchers and healthcare professionals due to the ongoing automation and miniaturization of qPCR/dPCR instruments, the commercialization of advanced software, and the availability of customized laboratory reagents. The increasing adoption of MIQE guidelines across the globe is also driving the use of qPCR/dPCR reagents among researchers. Expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), are expected to drive the growth of the reagents and consumables market.

Clinical application segment accounted for the largest share of qPCR market

Based on application, the qPCR and dPCR market is categorized into clinical applications (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Blood Screening, Transplant Diagnostics and Other Clinical Applications), research applications, environmental applications, forensic applications and other applications. The clinical applications segment is estimated to dominate the Dpcr & qPCR applications market in 2022. The clinical applications segment is estimated to dominate the qPCR applications market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market growth include the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious and genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.

The clinical applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital PCR (dPCR) market in 2022. The technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR & traditional PCR (such as high flexibility, increased device sensitivity, better precision, and absolute quantification of target molecule), the growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals & diagnostic centers, and the increasing global burden of cancer & AIDS are key factors that will drive the market for clinical applications during the study period. The key factors driving the market growth of clinical applications segment include the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious and genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.

The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories is the largest and fastest growing end user segment of the qPCR & dpcr market

On the basis of end user, the dPCR and qPCR market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs and CDMOs, Forensic Laboratories, and Other End Users. In 2022, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the real-time PCR (qPCR) market. This can be attributed to the increasing market availability of qPCR reagents for clinical diagnostic applications, the ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, the high prevalence of target diseases, and growing awareness among end users related to the benefits offered by qPCR for clinical diagnosis.

In 2022, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the dPCR market. This can be attributed to the growing demand for early and efficient disease diagnosis and treatment, the increasing number of dPCR product launches for diagnostic applications, the benefits offered by dPCR in disease diagnosis (as compared to other PCR technologies), and the growing public awareness related to the benefits offered by dPCR in disease diagnosis.

North America accounted for the largest share of the dPCR and qPCR market

On the basis of region, In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market, followed by Europe. The North American digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is driven by the increased adoption of innovative and novel genomic analysis products (including advanced qPCR and dPCR products), availability of R&D funding for genomics research (coupled with the robust research infrastructure in the region), expanding use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics and forensics, and the early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products in North America as compared to other regions.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising incidence and prevalence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders Continuous advancements in PCR technologies Growing importance of PCR in biomarker discovery

Restraints:

High device costs associated with dPCR Technical limitations of qPCR and dPCR

Opportunities:

Growing market penetration in emerging countries

Challenges:

Time-consuming methodology involving sample handling and post-PCR analysis Lack of accuracy & standardization in protocols

Key Market Players:

The prominent players operating in the dPCR and qPCR market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland).

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , Roche received FDA clearance for the COVID-19 PCR test for use on cobas 6800/8800 systems. The cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test is one of the first COVID-19 PCR tests performed on an automated, high-throughput platform to receive FDA 510(k) clearance.

, Roche received FDA clearance for the COVID-19 PCR test for use on cobas 6800/8800 systems. The cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test is one of the first COVID-19 PCR tests performed on an automated, high-throughput platform to receive FDA 510(k) clearance. In August 2022 , Roche launched the Digital LightCycler System, Roche's first digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system that will help clinical researchers better understand the nature of a patient's cancer, genetic disease, or infection.

, Roche launched the Digital LightCycler System, Roche's first digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system that will help clinical researchers better understand the nature of a patient's cancer, genetic disease, or infection. In May 2022 , QIAGEN ( Netherlands ) acquired BLIRT S.A. ( Poland ) which produces kits for the isolation of DNA and RNA, as well as reagents for reverse transcription and real-time PCR.

, QIAGEN ( ) acquired BLIRT S.A. ( ) which produces kits for the isolation of DNA and RNA, as well as reagents for reverse transcription and real-time PCR. In September 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results within 90 minutes.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results within 90 minutes. In June 2020 , Cepheid Inc. received US FDA EUA for the Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV test.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Advantages:

dPCR and qPCR are both very sensitive, allowing for detection and quantification of even trace amounts of DNA or RNA.

dPCR and qPCR can both be used to determine the amount of specific genetic material present in a sample.

dPCR and qPCR are both fast and efficient, allowing for rapid and accurate results.

dPCR and qPCR can both be used to identify and quantify multiple targets in a single sample.

dPCR and qPCR can both be used to detect mutations, SNPs, and other genetic variations.

dPCR and qPCR are both cost-effective, making them ideal for use in clinical and research applications.

dPCR and qPCR can both be used to monitor gene expression, allowing for the identification of differentially expressed genes.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market - Report Highlights:

Market sizes are updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 for each listed company based on the availability of data. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

The updated study includes additional market dynamics, technological analysis, indicative pricing, key conferences & events from 2022 to 2023, ecosystem analysis, key stakeholders & buying criteria, supply chain analysis, regulatory information, value chain analysis, patent analysis, the recession impact, and Porter's five forces analysis of the dPCR and qPCR market in the market overview chapter.

The revised research study includes the impact of the recession on the digital PCR and real-time PCR market.

The product & service segment is updated with the further segmentation of digital PCR instruments into droplet digital PCR, chip-based digital PCR, and beaming digital PCR.

Competitive landscape chapter of the report is updated with the market evaluation framework, market share analysis, revenue share analysis, company evaluation matrix and competitive benchmarking of top players and emerging companies.

The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report. Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products in the digital PCR and real-time PCR market.

The new study includes updated market developments of profiled players from January 2020 to March 2023 . Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

