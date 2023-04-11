RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.: RCI Reports 2Q23 Club & Restaurant Sales

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) reported sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $70.8 million for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2023, a 12.3% year-over-year (YoY) increase. Sales do not include non-core operations and are preliminary and subject to final closing. Full 2Q23 financial results are expected on or around May 10 .

Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI, said: "Nightclubs sales totaled $56.6 million, an increase of 18.6% YoY, reflecting organic growth and acquisitions. Sales of clubs owned prior to FY22 increased 2.1% YoY as we more than offset intermittent softness at some blue collar clubs and clubs affected by bad weather or other local conditions. Congratulations to the management team at the 11 clubs acquired October 2021 for a 19.5% YoY sales increase. With regard to Bombshells, we are still in the process of implementing our turnaround program."

Club & Restaurant Sales ($ in Millions)



2Q23 Total Sales Total Sales vs. 2Q22 Same-Store Sales vs. 2Q22 Combined $70.8 +12.3 % +0.2 % Nightclubs $56.6 +18.6 % +3.7 % Bombshells $14.3 -7.1 % -12.1 %





6M23 Total Sales Total Sales vs. 6M22 Same-Store Sales vs. 6M22 Combined $140.1 +12.8 % -1.2 % Nightclubs $112.5 +19.6 % +2.6 % Bombshells $27.6 -8.3 % -13.0 %



2Q23 Notes

Club sales included $15.1 million from the acquisitions of 15 clubs acquired in FY22, $1.8 million from the six clubs acquired in FY23 to date, and $1.2 million from three renamed/reformatted clubs reopened in FY22-FY23.

Of the above-mentioned clubs, the 12 clubs acquired in October-November of 2021 became part of same-store sales as of 2Q23.

Restaurant sales included $1.3 million from Bombshells San Antonio (acquired from a franchisee in February 2023 ) and Grange Food Hall (acquired in December 2022, but being remodeled in the March quarter). Bombshells Arlington (opened December 2021 ) faced challenging comparisons due to 2Q23 highway closures and a strong year-ago "honeymoon" performance.

Revenues from non-core operations, such as third-party rents, and Other segment revenues, are not included in Nightclubs and Bombshells sales above.

All references to "RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.," "company," "we," "our," and similar terms refer to RCI and/or its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

