3ice Hockey League Sets Sights On Global Broadcast Distribution

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hockey's new 3-on-3 professional league, 3ICE, has announced a major new partnership with DICE Konnect Digital, to distribute the rights to the upcoming season 2 events, commencing 28 June 2023.

2023 3ICE TOUR

Week 1: Wed., June 28: Hershey, PA at Giant Center (7 p.m.)

Week 2: Wed., July 5: Pittsburgh, PA at Robert Morris University's Island Sports Center (7 pm.)

Week 3: Wed., July 12: Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena (7 p.m.)

Week 4: Wed., July 19: Newark, NJ at Prudential Center (7 p.m.)

Week 5: Wed., July 26: Boston at Agganis Arena on the Campus of BU (7 p.m.)

Week 6: Wed., August 2: Clarksville, TN at F&M Bank Arena (7 p.m.)

Week 7: Sat., August 12: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center (1 p.m.)

NOTE: All times are US Eastern Standard Time

With DICE Konnect's expertise in global rights and content distribution, 3ICE will seek to expand its broadcast reach beyond the USA and Canada and bring this exciting format to a wider audience of hockey and sports fans.

3ICE will hold tournaments in 7 American cities this summer, featuring teams coached by NHL legends. Each game will consist of two eight-minute periods, using a running clock, on a full-size rink. Each team has seven players (including one goalie) and competes in a seven-week season that will feature 4 action-packed games each night. Broadcasters will have access to 2.5 hours of live coverage for each event.

"We're thrilled to partner with DICE Konnect to bring the 2023 season to a wider audience," said 3ICE CEO E.J. Johnston. "Their experience in rights and distribution will be instrumental in helping us reach new fans and build our brand globally."

"We're excited to work with 3ICE to bring their Season 2 events to fans around the world," said Konnect Digital CEO, Sid Khemka. "We believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity to showcase 3ICE's incredible events and bring this exciting 3v3 format to an even wider global audience."

About 3ICE

3ICE is the totally independent three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, created by Founder & CEO E.J. Johnston. Designed to give fans the speed, skill and excitement they love 100% of the time, the on-ice action moves at an unprecedented pace, providing the ultimate hockey experience. Learn more at www.3ice.com.

About Konnect Digital

Konnect Digital is a media solutions company operating DICE, the global entertainment and content marketplace. DICE Sports offers a range of content and tools for media channels to connect, engage and retain the fan base throughout the day 24/7. Learn more at https://go.konnect.digital or email us at dicesports@konnectdigital.com.

