Bath & Body Works Named One of 'America's Most Trustworthy Companies' by Newsweek

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Today, Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

In collaboration with market research partner Statista, the publication identified companies based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents. Respondents rated companies on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust; including if they believed individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly and would be good long-term investments.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in America," says Gina Boswell, Bath & Body Works CEO. "Our values guide how we deliver fragrance to the world and ensure we have a positive impact on our associates, customers and shareholders in a way that makes us proud. Our inclusion on this list is a testament to our team's passion and drive, which inspires us to continue bringing better, brighter ways of doing business."

In addition to making Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

For more information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works, Inc.:

Media Relations

Emmy Beach

Communications@bbw.com

A customer shops for lotions and fine fragrance mists in a Bath & Body Works store.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748567/Bath-Body-Works-Named-One-of-Americas-Most-Trustworthy-Companies-by-Newsweek