London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - The journey to net zero and green energy will require six times more minerals. This will increase mining activities pushing the earth well beyond its threshold. In December, business and world leaders committed to preserving 30% of land and 30% of the ocean by 2030. With digging up minerals essential, how will this new biodiversity deal impact the net zero plans for companies?

Reuters IMPACT is excited to host the Nature and Net Zero webinar on Wednesday 19th April 2023 at 15:00 GMT, where leaders will address how governments' and businesses' net zero strategies can align with our planet's resources.

Register here for the nature and net zero discussion

This thought leadership discussion will:

Evaluate the global biodiversity framework and how it will impact businesses.

Support leaders to develop robust biodiversity goals and metrics for their Net Zero transition plan.

Explore the clashing relationship between net zero plans and goals to preserve the ecosystem.

Cross industry leaders speaking:

Moderator: Hugo Schally, Adviser for international negotiations in DG Environment, European Commission

Midori Paxton, Head of Ecosystems and Biodiversity, UNDP

Emily McKenzie, Technical Director, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)

Sign up for the webinar here

If you can't make it, you'll receive access to the recording the following week if you sign up now.

Best regards,

Reuters Impact Team

Reuters Events

reutersimpact@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161973