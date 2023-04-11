H2FLY has wrapped up initial filling tests with the liquid hydrogen tank for its HY4 aircraft, while Wingcopter has announced the development of a hydrogen-fed delivery drone.H2FLY has successfully passed liquid hydrogen on-ground filling tests with the newly developed liquid hydrogen tank for its HY4 aircraft. "The efforts are part of the European project Heaven, a consortium of five partners to demonstrate the feasibility of using liquid, cryogenic hydrogen-powered fuel cell powertrain in aircraft, led by H2FLY," said the German company, which develops hydrogen fuel cell systems for aircraft. ...

