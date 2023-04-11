Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article R 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the total number of voting rights and shares that comprised the share capital as at 27 March 2023, the date the notice of the general meeting to be held on Wednesday 24th May 2023 was published in the "BALO", is:
- Total number of shares: 20,547,701
- Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,508,198
- Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,289,275
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
