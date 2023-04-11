Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Circular, Notice of 2022 AGM and Class Meeting
PR Newswire
London, April 11
Circular, Notice of 2022 AGM and Class Meeting
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Circular, Notice of 2022 AGM and Class Meeting.
For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051622/E_Circular_20230411.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051623/E_Notice_of_2022_AGM_20230411.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051624/E_Notice_of_Domestic_Shares_Class_Meeting_20230411.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051625/E_Notice_of_H_Shares_Class_Meeting_20230411.pdf