The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and First Solar have used cracked film lithography (CFL) to build a bifacial cadmium telluride solar cell with a power density of 20.3 mW cm-2. They claim the cell has a higher bifacial power density than any polycrystalline absorber currently manufactured at scale.NREL and US-based thin-film PV manufacturer First Solar have built a cadmium telluride (CdTe) bifacial solar cell based on a rear interface buffer made of copper, gallium and monoxide (CuGaOx ). The scientists claim to have achieved a higher bifacial power density than any polycrystalline ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...