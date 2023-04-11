Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
03/04/2023
FR0010307819
38 002
83.4341
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
04/04/2023
FR0010307819
38 000
84.1389
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
05/04/2023
FR0010307819
75 000
79.9886
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
06/04/2023
FR0010307819
37 000
78.8672
XPAR
|* Arrondi quatre chiffres après la virgule
TOTAL
188 002
81.3033
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,270,984
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
