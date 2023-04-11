Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915165 ISIN: FR0000063935 Ticker-Symbol: BDU 
Tradegate
06.04.23
09:30 Uhr
11,480 Euro
-0,060
-0,52 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONDUELLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONDUELLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50011,60019:33
11,52011,62019:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2023 | 17:48
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights


BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest informationTotal number of shares forming the capitalNumber of voting rigths


31.03.2023

32 630 114

Theoretical Total
52?231?690



Actual Total*
51?723?813

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares - shares without voting rights



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.