Dienstag, 11.04.2023
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
WKN: 919272 ISIN: FR0000120560 Ticker-Symbol: NEQ 
Tradegate
11.04.23
13:26 Uhr
17,760 Euro
-0,380
-2,09 %
11.04.2023 | 17:48
QUADIENT SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers'
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 31 March 2023
Total number of shares34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights34,390,834

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/


