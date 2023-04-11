Helping Families Access Affordable Water

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / On World Water Day, Dow announces a new partnership with Water.org to help provide lasting access to reliable, safe water and sanitation through affordable financing, such as small loans, in Queré taro, Mexico. Dow's funding also will support areas facing high water scarcity with solutions such as rainwater harvesting.

Water.org is a global non-profit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world. The organization works to make water and sanitation solutions safe, accessible and cost-effective. When people in need are empowered with these life-changing resources it gives women hope, children health and families a bright future.

Learn more about Gloria and Sergio who used a small loan to get access to safe water in Mexico.

