DiBattista & Co.: DiBattista and Co. Announces Partnership and Book to Help Teach College Students Leadership Skills

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / DiBattista & Co., a boutique management consulting firm based in Carleston, is pleased to announce that it will offer college students worldwide a book focusing on how to build leadership skills. The company will also be taking on a new partner, Sarah, who will serve to help its journey into the college and educational public speaking space. Dante DiBattista founded DiBattista & Co. in 2018 to help clients, teams, and businesses obtain and incorporate the necessary leadership qualities into their practices to thrive in their respective markets. The company hopes that the new partnership and program will open the doors for students to learn and understand the skills, tips, and knowledge that DiBattista & Co. has learned to head an organization properly.

"We are beyond excited for the opportunities that lie ahead of us," mentions DiBattista. "We've always had our eyes set on the goal of broadening as many people's skill sets as we could reach." DiBattista & Co. does this regularly with its consulting services. "We offer novel and experienced clients the tools that they need to either fix their current leadership systems and hierarchies or to set them up in the first place," mentions DiBattista. "Either way, the job is rewarding because we watch all kinds of people, businesses, and CEOs become who they always wanted to be."

The company takes partial credit for the leadership improvements they see happen in their clients but recognizes that "we only take on clients who are ready to accept change and to work hard to become what to some can look impossible." DiBattista & Co. mentions that the success clients see often reflects how hard they work at it. "It's a combination of their work ethic and the services that we provide," says DiBattista, "that makes our clients into leaders."

To help clients scale their personal agency, DiBattista & Co. leverages proprietary assessment tools to analyze its clients' enterprises, identify opportunities for growth that will deliver the strongest ROI, and then create a roadmap to deliver those results. Through a free consultation, an intensive, immersive, one-on-one training program, and speaking services, DiBattista & Co. helps executives build systems that provide upward mobility opportunities and resources for their employees while teaching them the secrets of leadership development.

"Now, we will be offering this up to college students," holds the company. DiBattista & Co. is excited to move forward with a book and partnership that all contribute to their place in the college and educational space. "We love to help businesses and clients of all kinds," says DiBattista, "but are beyond excited to reach the lives of those just getting started. This is a different ballgame, but we believe we have lots to offer the future generation of managers, heads of departments, inspiring thought-leaders, and CEOs."

Writing the book will be DiBattista, who runs the company. The entrepreneur, speaker, and author mentions, "The Transformational College Experience is a book we will publish to help college students and campus leaders develop their leadership skills. It is designed to provide practical advice and strategies to help them become more effective leaders. The book is based on the same principles and strategies that we use in our consulting work." DiBattista mentions that the company combines the book with the partnership. "We are pleased as Sarah, who has expertise working with this age group, has offered to help us transition our services to truly fit and inspire our new audience."

