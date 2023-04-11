Magnuson Hotels announced a 77.83% growth in RevPAR since pre-pandemic (2019) for the Independent Collection. This represents a remarkable 10 times the USA industry average of 7.6% as reported by the STR report.

Speaking about the drivers behind this phenomenal performance, company CEO Thomas Magnuson said that this is a direct result of company's unique OTA-alternative distribution strategy designed for enhancing occupancy levels as well as its Fair Franchising policies that ensure owners retain a higher percentage of revenue.

"Magnuson's Fair Franchising efforts are translating into higher RevPARs for hotels, as owners are able to renovate according to their plans and market characteristics, choose their own suppliers rather than purchase through franchisors at inflated costs," states company CEO Thomas Magnuson. "Looking ahead, we will continue to book rooms with our unique OTA-alternative strategy that targets essential worker groups such as construction, medical, local industrial segments, all 52 weeks a year."

Idaho based Kim Van Der Kolk, co-owner of Dodge Peak Lodge, echoes this sentiment by adding, "Magnuson Hotels' team has guided me to achieve revenue that I didn't think was possible, especially in the slow season with their creative revenue and pricing strategies. I know that growth of my business is just as important to them."

Magnuson Hotels is on a strategic growth path that includes onboarding distinctive hotels offering exceptional value in key cities across the country. "Our number one goal is to maximize revenue potential for our owners, so they can exceed guest expectations. And we do this without tying them to unethical and exploitative practices of Property Improvement Plans (PIPs) or mandatory procurement contracts, saving them thousands of dollars every year. Since inception in 2003, Magnuson Hotels has been a Fair Franchising brand and that is truly the defining factor for our shared success," added Magnuson.

Sanjay Patel, owner, Magnuson Hotel Wildwood Inn, said, "Magnuson Hotels team understands the owner perspective very well. Their fee structure and No-PIP policy ensure I don't have to sacrifice my profits in the name of standardization. I appreciate their commitment to fair franchising especially in today's highly competitive environment when some of the big franchise brands continue to distance themselves from this discourse." Magnuson Hotel Wildwood Inn has been affiliated with the group since 2018.

About Magnuson Hotels

Magnuson Hotels has championed the cause of fair franchising for hotel owners since its inception in 2003, helping over 2,000 hotels in the USA and UK succeed against some of the biggest brands in the hospitality industry. The group offers affiliation with brands that do not require mandatory renovations and procurements, long-term contracts, or excessive commissions, as well as an Independent Collection model. The Magnuson Hotels platform achieves a non-seasonal 52-week occupancy strategy with comprehensive human support and an OTA-alternative distribution.

