Veriheal Unveils New Brand Identity as Company Evolves to Offer More Wellness Services

New Brand Reflects Expansion Into Promising Areas of Alternative Medicine

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Veriheal, the leading U.S. provider of medical cannabis cards, has just launched a rebranding initiative designed to carry the healthcare technology company into its next phase of innovation. Encompassing a new logo, website design and company vision, the rebrand comes as a response to rapidly increasing interest in alternative medicine among medical patients in the U.S. and beyond.

The new look and feel of Veriheal champion the platform's goal of reaching bigger audiences by expanding its wellness offerings. Veriheal's sleek new logo and brand color palette reflect its optimized mission: "To enhance the lives of people worldwide by improving access to alternative medicine." While Veriheal will keep its name and continue to facilitate medical cannabis consultations, the company has new services in the works that extend beyond cannabis into other areas of wellness and alternative healthcare.

"Veriheal was founded to help patients experience fulfilling lives with the aid of naturally derived medicine, and it's been amazing to watch medical cannabis not only transform individuals' health but pave the way for various other forms of alternate wellness," said Anthony Dutcher, CMO. "Our versatile new brand identity positions us to play a key role in changing the scope of healthcare for generations to come."

Since its inception in 2017, Veriheal has worked to disrupt the stigma surrounding cannabis and its users through science-based education and increased access to regulated and personalized cannabis products. Following its success in helping millions of patients obtain medical cannabis cards, the company aspires to make an even broader impact on the well-being of patients nationwide.

Visit www.veriheal.com to explore the new brand and website.

About Veriheal

Veriheal is a healthcare technology company that is the largest facilitator of medical marijuana cards in the nation. Its mission is to educate and advocate on behalf of patients and secure their safe access to regulated medical cannabis products. The company has a culture of open communication and transparency with its clients and operates as a concierge service to ensure HIPAA-compliant connections between patients and physicians via its proprietary platform. Visit veriheal.com for more information.

Media Contact Information:

Anthony Dutcher

833-663-7284 Ext. 4

hello@veriheal.com

https://www.veriheal.com/contact-us/ and select the Press/Media option

SOURCE: Veriheal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748365/Veriheal-Unveils-New-Brand-Identity-as-Company-Evolves-to-Offer-More-Wellness-Services