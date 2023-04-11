Lake Worth, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc. ("Healing CREI" or the "Company"), a data-driven self-managed real estate investment company, today announced that the Company has entered into a partnership with Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) ("Numinus"), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies to support their newly launched clinic licensing model, named the Numinus Network.

The Numinus Network offers independent practitioners the opportunity to own and operate their own clinic under the trusted Numinus Wellness brand through a licensing and services arrangement. Healing CREI will further support the practitioners by offering a turn-key clinic solution to licensees through the option of leasing a fully functioning Numinus Wellness clinic that incorporates leasehold improvements and clinic infrastructure. This partnership combines industry expertise in a targeted planning process to help operators move past many of the hurdles associated with clinic rollout and growth such as high initial capital investment. Additionally, Numinus will have access to the same turn-key clinic solution as they evaluate corporately owned expansion opportunities in the future.

"We're excited to partner with Numinus as they launch this new growth initiative, and look forward to supporting further clinic expansion," said Cody Shandraw, Founder and President of Healing CREI. "This partnership presents an opportunity for Numinus to further solidify its position as one of the industry leaders prepared to meet the growing demand for psychedelic-assisted therapy services. Leveraging market data, we can help build clinic infrastructure using a targeted planning process to determine key regions where the psychedelic, behavioral health, and wellness industry is currently lacking or underserved. Through this process, we are uniquely positioned to help new Numinus Network licensees find and establish the best possible locations for their new businesses."

Healing CREI owns and invests in real estate supporting the healthcare industry across the United States and Canada, including psychedelic therapy centers, behavioral health facilities, as well as therapy and rehabilitation services, positioning the company to become one of the top healthcare investment companies. Healing CREI's commitment to providing high-quality care and extensive industry knowledge uniquely positions the company for success in the competitive healthcare real estate market.

