Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("Aether") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (the "JDA") with a special materials company (the "Company") that operates multiple manufacturing facilities globally.

The aim of the JDA is to integrate one of Aether's catalysts into the Company's existing novel catalyst substrate to produce a catalytic device for the automotive and commercial vehicle market. The Company will be responsible for all costs and expenses associated with marketing, validation, and commercialization of the final product. Upon completion of the JDA and the determination that there is a final product, the parties will negotiate a technology license agreement.

Taylor Procyk, Chief Operating Officer of Aether comments, "I'm thrilled with this project; we expect a high degree of compatibility with the Company's substrate, and the cost effective nature of our catalysts allow us to utilize the substrate in ways not feasible with incumbent catalyst technology."

Paul Woodward President of Aether adds, "Utilizing the Company's substrate looks as though it might solve several of the technical barriers we're currently attempting to overcome, so, if successful, this JDA will significantly accelerate the commercialization of Aether's technology. We're excited to get started on this collaboration."

ABOUT AETHER:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

