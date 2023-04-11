Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the formal launch of our latest innovation Metaguest.ai ("Metaguest"), an AI technology built exclusively for the hotel and hospitality industry.

Metaguest leverages real-time information about each hotel property, date, time of day, weather, etc. and combines this with dynamic 'free-flowing' conversations with guests to recommend and book experiences nearby. When Guests scan QR codes located throughout partnered hotel properties or QR codes located in-room, Metaguest curates and recommends experiences in over 16 languages creating personalized itineraries that fit each Guest's individual needs and preferences without the need to download an app or visit a website. For further information on Metaguest see www.metaguest.ai.

Since its installation in February 2023 at three major hotels in New York City and New Orleans, Metaguest has had an impressive impact on guest engagement and revenue for our hotel partners. As of March 31, 2023, Metaguest has had over 4,400 unique guest engagements resulting in over 525 experience bookings worth over $24,000 USD for these three hotels.

"We are thrilled to see the positive impact that AI is having at our partners properties," said Tony Comparelli. "We believe AI will revolutionize the way guests experience hotels and resorts and are excited to develop and plan to roll it out to more of our hotel properties in the coming months."

"As AI technology continues to advance at an unprecedented rate, we believe that it will have a significant impact on the hospitality industry in the coming years. AI has the potential to transform how we interface with everything and with Metaguest we are proud to be at the forefront, providing innovative solutions that leverage the influence of AI to improve the guest experience and increase revenue for our partners in the hospitality industry. We look forward to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI and continue to drive this exciting innovation," said Tony Comparelli.

For further information, please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 416-720-8677

Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer

Email: chrisc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 647-225-4337

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products, BnSellit and Metaguest.AI are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

