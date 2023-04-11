Moguls by Amanda Announces Domestic and Global Expansion

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / The Florida-based consulting firm Moguls by Amanda is happy to announce its national and worldwide growth. Founded by Dr. Amanda Apfelblat, Moguls by Amanda aims to encourage practices by freeing up their time and money through the development of their systems and operations. The organization, which assists doctors in expanding through individualized concierge counseling, hopes that the latest move will allow it to extend a helping hand to an even greater number of practices seeking growth.

Dr. Apfelblat said, "Medical, dental, chiropractic, and other professionals become terrific doctors in school. We help them become exceptional companies." Moguls by Amanda highlights that brilliant physicians sometimes stagnate and grow comfortable, not because of a lack of aptitude or expertise in their practice, but because their business is not set up to operate properly. Dr. Apfelblat asserts, "Whether these firms have a problem with their personnel or are spending too much time, energy, and money on things that don't help them build lifelong patients and enhance profitability, we identify what isn't working and implement new procedures and systems."

Moguls by Amanda collaborates with all types of private healthcare practices. Dr. Apfelblat said, "However, we are quite picky about the people we accept. We only deal with those who are eager and prepared to see progress." This progress, according to the firm, requires a serious shift in practices' inner workings that Moguls by Amanda clients frequently experience - a direct consequence of the company's hand-holding nature. "I personally advise each client through the whole process and frequently request that they make substantial improvements to the way things are done. Our clients find the degree of success we know they are capable of."

To see the personable approach through, Dr. Apfelblat personally meets her clients onsite. "I travel to each practice in person and host weekly client calls- ," says the doctor, "I'm actively advising my clients as they achieve their desired results." Dr. Apfelblat is pleased to have the chance to travel to different corners of the world and assist businesses in each new location. The firm is proud of its ability to meet clients on location and of its tailored concierge consulting strategy. Dr. Apfelblat explains, "By being present, I can see how a practice operates, its inner workings, and what may be impeding the business's growth."

Moguls by Amanda has expanded its assistance to further parts of the globe. "I want as many practices as possible to flourish under Moguls by Amanda."

Moguls by Amanda is a consulting company based in Boca Raton, Florida that is now expanding to help clients nationwide and internationally. The company takes a personalized and immersive approach to clients' practices, consulting them on their practice as a business until they reach their desired level of success. To learn more, contact Dr. Amanda Apfelblat at amanda@mogulsbyamanda.com and visit the company website at mogulsbyamanda.com

