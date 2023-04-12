Storehouse Media Group: Author Rebecca Contreras Reveals How She Went From the Hood to the White House to Millionaire in Her First Memoir 'Lost Girl'

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / In the relaunch of her riveting first memoir Lost Girl: From the Hood to the White House to Millionaire Entrepreneur, Rebecca Contreras tells her inspiring story of transformation, perseverance, and how a lost girl was found. Born prematurely as a drug-addicted infant to a single mother in a Texas border town, Rebecca came to know abandonment all too well. Yet despite becoming a teenage, welfare-dependent mother herself, she earned her GED and managed to break the generational cycle, working her way up to become an advisor to the President of the United States before achieving the American dream by becoming an entrepreneurial success story.

After setting the stage by recounting a childhood filled with neglect and abuse, Rebecca shares how she overcame the obstacles of her past. In her words, "We can't focus on what we lack or the mistakes of our past, but we have to be deliberate about our future. With perseverance, faith, embracing the hard change of self, and engaging strong mentors, that GED took me from the hood to the Office of the Texas Governor, and eventually all the way to the White House."

Her desire to change her life's trajectory and her sheer will and resolve to succeed altered the course of her and her family's lives forever. But she doesn't stop there. Sharing what she learned along the way has become her passion as she reaches out to mentor others because, as she says, "No one-and I mean no one-makes it flying solo."

Rebecca Contreras has been the President and CEO of AvantGarde LLC, a 110+ employee human capital consulting firm, since founding it in 2011. Along with her husband, she is also the co-founder of the nonprofit organization LaunchPad, which serves disadvantaged inner-city youth through educational programs and mentoring.

Because Rebecca's book is a demonstration of hope and empowerment for young at-risk women, Lost Girl is being relaunched to coincide with the 2023 Girls of Legacy Kickoff Event on April 11. Rebecca was inspired by promising young women through her work in the inner city and started Girls of Legacy in 2022, her signature initiative. Through her own matched funding, the program has been able to support ten Class of 2022 Title 1 high school graduates through partial scholarships and mentoring in college and professional development/training programs.

The eBook for Lost Girl is being offered at a promotional price during the 2023 Kickoff Event, and 100% of any proceeds will go toward Girls of Legacy fundraising efforts.

