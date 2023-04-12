u-blox AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
u-blox reports first quarter 2023 revenue growth of 20% compared to the prior year period
Thalwil, Switzerland - 12 April 2023 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning solutions, today announced its preliminary (unaudited) revenues for the first quarter (1Q) ended 31 March 2023.
"The strong first quarter 2023 revenue growth confirms our long-term business strategy to focus on industrial and automotive growth markets. Our business expanded driven by the APAC region and to a lesser extent by EMEA, while the AMERICAS showed some weakness," said Stephan Zizala, u-blox's Chief Executive Officer.
First Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:
Upcoming events:
About u-blox:
Find us on www.u-blox.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox, Instagram and YouTube
Switzerland and Europe:
US:
u-blox AG
Phone +41 44 722 74 44
Disclaimer:
This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the u-blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional features:
File: u-blox reports first quarter 2023 revenue growth of 20% compared to the prior year period
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|info@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1605145
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1605145 12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST