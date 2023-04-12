Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire the majority shares of Vogler Ingredients Ltda. ("Vogler"), a renowned specialty distributor of food ingredients in Brazil. The acquisition represents a strategic expansion of the group's footprint in the largest economy in Latin America, reinforcing its focus on executing its regional growth strategy.

Vogler is one of Brazil's leading specialty ingredient distributors, active in the food nutrition and animal nutrition markets. The company operates three full-service application laboratories at its headquarters in São Paulo, and has a regional office in Recife. With over 130 experienced employees, Vogler serves 2,300 customers, including many of the region's largest food and animal feed producers. João Viveiros, Vogler's founder and General Director, will remain and continue to lead the business post-closing.

Vogler's long-standing relationships with global blue-chip principals, existing product portfolio and market expertise significantly expand Azelis' lateral value chain in Latin America, and allow the group to accelerate its growth strategy in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, after the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Frank Bergonzi, Chief Executive Officer Azelis Americas, comments:

"In line with our strategic vision to be the preeminent innovation service provider in the regions where we operate, joining forces with Vogler provides Azelis with a significant foothold in the Brazilian food and nutrition market and the opportunity to expand with our customers and principals. In addition, Vogler is a platform for Azelis in Brazil to provide further growth by leveraging our international infrastructure, and global lab network. We will utilize Vogler as the foundation to add market segments and expand our lateral value chain."

Eduardo Salinas, Managing Director Azelis LATAM, adds:

"I am happy to see that Vogler and Azelis share the commitment to innovation and sustainability and that our business models are very similar: technical sales supported by application labs and exclusive partnerships with blue-chip principals. Vogler's expertise in the markets it serves, work ethic, enthusiasm, and customer focus fit perfectly with our values."

João Viveiros, General Director of Vogler, remarks:

"We are delighted to become part of Azelis, which enables us to serve our current customers and principals better and allows us to enter new markets. Our market-leading regional expertise, combined with Azelis' strong global network and principal relationships, creates a powerful international partnership, which will benefit our diverse range of principals and customers. We look forward to leveraging Azelis' leadership in sustainability, digitalization and innovation, and we're confident that Vogler will thrive as part of the Azelis group."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005708/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

Meredith Wood

Corporate Communications Business Partner

T: +32 485 293 665

E: meredith.wood@azelis.com