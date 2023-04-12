Buildrs a Swiss-based company driving the adoption of Web3 is set to unveil the Buildrs Platform a CRM and data platform at Istanbul Fintech Week. The launch of this pioneering technology platform will take place on 13 April 2023, and is accompanied by endorsement from Riyadh-based investment company Quara Holding.

The Buildrs Platform is a powerful all-in-one Web3 solution designed to help enterprises scale, manage client relationships, and engage with future customers. The platform integrates on-chain and off-chain data sources to provide businesses with deep customer insights, allowing them to analyze customer interactions across multiple blockchains.

By embracing Web3, companies can stay relevant, future-proof their business, and tap into the demand for next-gen experiences while connecting with younger consumers who prioritize data privacy, ownership, fair share, and autonomy.

"As the Web3 ecosystem continues to expand and transform the business landscape, it's imperative for companies to adapt to these changes or risk becoming obsolete," said Viktor Andreas, CEO of Buildrs. "We believe that Web3 is a key building block of future business, and with the Buildrs Platform, we are empowering enterprises to not only keep up with the change but also thrive in the Web3 economy."

Buildrs technology is already being explored by Riyadh-based investment company Quara Holding. Vice Chairman of Quara Holding, Ziad El Chaar, said the investment company was committed to investing in the future and exploring new technologies that would transform the way business is conducted.

"Quara Holding is committed to investing in the future and exploring new technologies that will transform the way we do business. We have been exploring Web3 and believe that it has the potential to revolutionize customer interactions and several industries. We are constantly assessing how to leverage Web3 and enhance our customer engagement and bring value to our diverse portfolio of entities across the real estate, finance, and technology industries. By incorporating innovative technologies like tokenization, we can revolutionize the real estate market for example. We believe Web3 has the potential to transform customer interactions, and Buildrs can play a key role in making this a reality." Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Quara Holding.

"Buildrs Platform is now live and has already demonstrated its effectiveness with the first enterprise clients, showcasing a comprehensive suite of tools that empower businesses to excel in the Web3 economy. With Buildrs, enterprises have the opportunity to join the forefront of the Web3 revolution. We welcome clients and investors to join us on this journey as we revolutionize how businesses and consumers interact online," commented Viktor Andreas, CEO of Buildrs.

The launch comes at a time when a tangible shift towards Web3 is occurring. According to Grand View Research, the global Web3 blockchain market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.1% from 2023 to 20301. The growing consumer interest in tokenization presents an opportunity for traditional Web2 businesses to capitalise on this emerging consumer segment.

To learn more about the Buildrs Platform and explore potential collaborations, please visit the website: www.buildrs.io.

ABOUT BUILDRS

Established in 2019, Buildrs is a pioneering Web3 infrastructure company based in Zug, Switzerland, known as "Crypto Valley." With a mission to accelerate the adoption of decentralized technologies, Buildrs is dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the new digital era.

