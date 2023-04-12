Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - BTG (Business Taxes Group), a leading indirect tax firm, has expanded its services to include land tax and a new indirect tax platform called i+. It has also created a team focused on the Not-For-Profit (NFP) sector.

The offering of new services results from BTG's (Business Taxes Group) expansion in the competitive tax services market.

"Our clients are always looking for new ways to streamline their processes," said Nabil Chammas, Managing Director of BTG (Business Taxes Group). "We are confident these new offerings will help our clients achieve even greater success, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and grow in the years ahead," he added.

BTG's (Business Taxes Group) entry into the land tax market is expected to enable it to guide organizations and companies in complying with regulations while minimizing expenses.

BTG (Business Taxes Group) has also launched i+, a new platform that offers clients transparency and visibility over their indirect tax data. "The i+ platform is part compliance and part decision support, creating a strategic advantage for taxpayers," said Nabil.

With the new platform, clients can access GST/VAT returns lodged with revenue authorities and receive dashboards, analytics, and detailed reporting to assist with their decisions.

Additionally, the firm has introduced a new service specifically for non-profit organizations to help them reduce their tax burden.

About BTG (Business Taxes Group)

BTG (Business Taxes Group) is a leading indirect tax firm that provides self-funded tax transformation, expert advice, and support to clients in Australia and abroad. The company helps businesses improve their indirect tax operations by streamlining procedures. The company is dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, helping clients achieve their financial goals and stay ahead of the competition.

