PanGenomic Health Inc - Admission to Trading on AQSE and First Day of Dealings

12 April 2022

PanGenomic Health Inc.

("PanGenomic" or the "Company")

Admission to Trading on AQSE and First Day of Dealings

PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic" or the "Company") (AQSE:NARA) (CSE:NARA), a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments to support mental health, is pleased to announce that it has completed its admission to the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and trading will commence at 8:00 a.m., 12 April GMT ("Admission") under the ticker "NARA" and with its existing ISIN CA69842E2050. The Company's shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company has three digital health platforms:

i) Nara App - a mental health mobile app which provides consumers with a knowledge base tailored to an individual's unique user profile, developed by tracking a user's treatment regimen and their specific genomic, proteomics and microbiomic data.

ii) Mindleap.com - an app and telehealth platform for holistic mental wellness which grants users access to great audio content and blogs, a mental health tracker, and access to professional services for mental well-being. Mindleap.com was acquired in November 2022 when the Company purchased the entire issued share capital for Mindleap Health Inc from Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.; and

iii) Mujn Diagnostics - a digital therapeutics clinic platform which provides health practitioners with access to a consumer's Nara App data in order to assist them to optimize the identification of appropriate natural remedies and monitor a patient's prognosis during treatment.

Robert Nygren, Executive Chair of PanGenomic, commented:

"The AQSE Growth Market listing presents PanGenomic Health with a tremendous opportunity to reach UK-based investors interested in growth companies in the digital health sector. Information about effective natural remedy solutions for mental health conditions is in great demand, and our subscription-based digital health platform has been designed to help individuals find trusted information in a user-friendly manner."

The Company will have a dual listing with its common shares fully fungible through a CREST Depositary Interest ("CDI"). The CDIs will carry the same ISIN as the Common Shares listed in Canada on the CSE. The issued share capital of PanGenomic comprises 99,128,169 Ordinary shares. Novum Securities will act as the AQSE Corporate Advisor to PanGenomic going forward.

Sector Classification:

The Company will be classified as a Healthcare company on Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange.

This announcement, together with any documents incorporated by reference, shall be deemed to constitute an admission document for the purposes of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers - Access. It has not been approved or reviewed by the Aquis Stock Exchange or the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Directors are of the opinion, having made due and careful enquiry, that the working capital available to the Company is sufficient for a period of at least twelve months following admission.

The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.



For further information, please contact:

PanGenomic Health Inc.

Jerry Lai

Investor Relations, Canada

+1 778 743 4642

ir@pangenomic.com

Maryam Marissen

President & CEO

+1 778 743 4642

info@pangenomic.com

Website: https://www.pangenomic.com/

Novum Securities Limited, AQSE corporate Advisor

David Coffman / George Duxberry

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin / Shiv Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson

Investor Relations, UK

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512



About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

Directors

Vincent Lum

Mr. Lum has almost 20 years of experience in life science and medical device company operations, along with investment and venture capital experience. Vincent has served as CEO of Metaara Medical Diagnostics, CFO of Vidigami, CFO of Hemex Health and CFO of CardioDigital (acquired by Medtronic). Vincent has also served as VP and Venture Partner of MDS Capital and VP and Venture

partner of RBC Venture Capital and Manager of Investments at Advanced Systems Institute. Vincent holds an MSc in Microbiology and Immunology and an MBA from The University of British Columbia.

Robert Nygren

Mr. Nygren co-founded the psychedelics biotechnology company Havn Life Sciences (CSE:HAVN) and is a founding director of Psy Integrated Health Corp, which owns the Empower Health integrative health clinic in Vancouver. Robert also co-founded the ETC3 Tech Centre in the South Research Campus of The University of British Columbia, which provides facilities, funding and advisory services for life science, agritech, cleantech and fintech companies. Previously, Robert was CEO of Epic Data, a publicly-traded

software company, and CEO of Fincentric, a core-banking system sold to Open Solutions (now Fiserv). Robert holds an LLB from Western University.

Peter Green

Mr. Green has leadership experience in both large corporations and small businesses in the cloud technologies, AI, mobile and telecommunications sectors. He has served as president of business solutions at Telus with responsibility for its Telus Health division. Peter previously served as CEO and a director of Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE: MBLM). Mr. Green is also a director of Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI). Mr. Green received an Ordinary National Diploma, Business Studies from Nelson and Colne College.

Jonathan Lutz

Mr. Lutz has experience in the video game industry, having served in various executive management positions at Electronic Arts (EA) since 1998. He recently had responsibility for Corporate Strategy, CTO Finance and Strategy, Operations & Finance leadership for EA's Strategic Growth Division. Jonathan previously served as CFO of EA Canada. Mr. Lutz received an MA from Christ's College, Cambridge University and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Senior Management

Maryam Marissen - Chief Executive officer

Ms. Marissen has over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy. She helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in North America. As Managing Director of a Canadian government relations and public affairs agency, she oversaw advocacy campaigns for healthcare, education, and public policy. She has also been involved in psychedelic therapy research, consulting with academic, industry, and regulatory stakeholders to develop clinical pathways to patient care.

Kaidong Zhang - Chief Scientific Officer

Mr. Zhang has over 15 years of life science experience in academia and industry. Recent R&D projects include clinical diagnosis development, integrative medicine-based chronic disease management, nutraceutical product development, and non-invasive diagnostic/therapeutic devices to manage chronic prostate disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases. Kaidong received a postdoctoral training in protein engineering from the University of Rochester and holds a PhD in Medicinal Chemistry and Organic Chemistry from the University of Manitoba.

Colin Quon - Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Quon has managed complex technology projects and teams for nearly 30 years in Canada. As founder of Excelar, he has overseen the development of health data platforms for leading health authorities and academic institutions in British Columbia. Colin also has significant experience developing telecommunications platforms, during his product development and executive roles at Nortel, Telos, EQO Communications, Global Relay and most recently as founder of Chatnels Software. Colin holds an MBA from The University of British Columbia and a BASc. in Electrical Engineering from Simon Fraser University.

Tammy Gillis - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer

Ms. Gillis has over 20 years' experience in the public markets bringing a background in finance, reporting and regulatory requirements of manufacturing, technology, and junior exploration industries. She obtained her CPA and CMA in 2008. Ms. Gillis previously served as CFO of New World Resource Corp., Northern Lion Gold Corp, Valorem Resources Inc., Nano One Materials Corp. and Cava Healthcare Inc.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.