ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme
ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 500 million share buyback programme which started on 9 February 2023.
Under the share buyback programme a total of 31,946,537 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 3.56% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 15.65. ABN AMRO intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.
NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme on the basis of a 56.3% holding.
Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 7 April 2023 a remaining number of 828 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.09 for a total amount of EUR 12,492.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme
|ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900
|ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
Attachment
- 20230412 ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a8e62fa0-4054-430e-a17f-3a476b7e852c)