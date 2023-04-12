Anzeige
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2023 | 08:10
66 Leser
ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme

ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme

ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 500 million share buyback programme which started on 9 February 2023.

Under the share buyback programme a total of 31,946,537 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 3.56% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 15.65. ABN AMRO intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.

NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme on the basis of a 56.3% holding.

Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 7 April 2023 a remaining number of 828 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.09 for a total amount of EUR 12,492.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282



This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment

  • 20230412 ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a8e62fa0-4054-430e-a17f-3a476b7e852c)

